Carbondale, IL residents asked to recycle old trash cans

The City of Carbondale, Illinois is asking residents to recycle their trash cans.

People who have unneeded trash containers following the new trash can rollout have several options.

Residents can either keep and reuse them, give them away, to take it to Southern Recycling with wheels and metal removed. You can also put a note on it asking the city to workers to take it to the landfill.

There is a site behind Hickory Lodge at 1115 W. Sycamore Street for trash can giveaway. You can leave the cans in the back corner of the parking lot next to the shed.

For more information call 618-457-3275.

