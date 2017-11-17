Authorities: Drowning in Current River raising questions

DONIPHAN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating an unusual drowning in the Current River.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of 40-year-old Donald Kimbrel was found in the river Saturday two miles north of Doniphan.

A fisherman found this body on the bottom of the river.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson said the man apparently drowned but at this point, his death is not believed to be a suicide.

Jackson said Kimbrel was wearing only blue jeans and had suffered a broken ankle.

The coroner says Kimbrel was not boating on the river and it's unclear how he ended up in the water.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.