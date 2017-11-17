Authorities: Drowning in Current River raising questions - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Authorities: Drowning in Current River raising questions

DONIPHAN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating an unusual drowning in the Current River.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of 40-year-old Donald Kimbrel was found in the river Saturday two miles north of Doniphan.

A fisherman found this body on the bottom of the river.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson said the man apparently drowned but at this point, his death is not believed to be a suicide.

Jackson said Kimbrel was wearing only blue jeans and had suffered a broken ankle.

The coroner says Kimbrel was not boating on the river and it's unclear how he ended up in the water.

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

