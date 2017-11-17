Pamela Hupp murder trial delayed again

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A judge has agreed to once again push back the trial date for a St. Louis-area woman accused of fatally shooting a man to shift attention away from herself in another killing.

A new trial date for Pamela Hupp will be set within 10 days.

Hupp is accused of killing 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger at her O'Fallon home in 2016. Her trial was first scheduled for last month, then April. Her attorneys requested another delay because they say they have yet to receive all of the evidence.

Hupp is accused of trying to make it appear Gumpenberger sought to kidnap her and recover $150,000 in insurance money she received after her friend, Betsy Faria, was killed in 2011. Betsy Faria's husband believes Hupp should be investigated in his wife's death.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.