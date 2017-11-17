St. Louis' largest skyscraper is up for sale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis' largest skyscraper is up for sale

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis' largest skyscraper is on the market following foreclosure.

The vacant 44-story office tower was formerly known as One AT&T Center. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the building was put up for sale Thursday by a brokerage firm without an asking price.

The 1.4 million square-foot property was built in 1986 and takes up an entire city block. It is St. Louis' largest office building in terms of square footage and second-tallest, trailing the Metropolitan Square building. The tallest structure in the city is the Gateway Arch.

About 2,000 AT&T employees vacated the building in September.

The building, previously owned by Chicago-based InvenTrust Properties Corp., was placed into receivership earlier this year after U.S. Bank National Association Trustee sued its former owner and seized it.

