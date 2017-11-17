Authorities combating credit card skimming at gas pumps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Federal authorities in Kentucky say the arrests of several people accused of stealing personal information from gas pumps is just the start of a crackdown on credit card skimmers.

U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman said Friday that the eight people ensnared so far in the investigation were able to target thousands of victims in the Louisville area.

He says the total losses for those victims exceeded $3.5 million.

So far, authorities say two defendants have been sentenced to prison, while others have pleaded guilty or are awaiting trial.

Coleman is predicting more arrests. And he's warning perpetrators that they will "become intimately familiar with the federal Bureau of Prisons."

Authorities say the scheme involves installing the skimming devices in gas pumps to retrieve credit card and other personal information.

