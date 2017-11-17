Illinois launches initiative to find ill senior citizens

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois has launched a new initiative that aims to inform police officers and the public of how to spot and assist elderly people suffering from dementia.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that the state introduced the Silver Search Awareness Campaign on Nov. 1.

Under the campaign, police recruits and officers statewide will be trained on warning signs, interacting with those affected by dementia and the criteria for initiating a Silver Search, a special category of missing persons focused on senior citizens.

The campaign is the result of a bill sponsored by Democratic Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston and Democratic Rep. Natalie Manley of Joliet.

In a news release provided by The Alzheimer's Association, Biss said the "Silver Search program is a crucial step toward making our state safe for the hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans with Alzheimer's disease."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.