Illinois launches initiative to find ill senior citizens - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois launches initiative to find ill senior citizens

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois has launched a new initiative that aims to inform police officers and the public of how to spot and assist elderly people suffering from dementia.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that the state introduced the Silver Search Awareness Campaign on Nov. 1.

Under the campaign, police recruits and officers statewide will be trained on warning signs, interacting with those affected by dementia and the criteria for initiating a Silver Search, a special category of missing persons focused on senior citizens.

The campaign is the result of a bill sponsored by Democratic Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston and Democratic Rep. Natalie Manley of Joliet.

In a news release provided by The Alzheimer's Association, Biss said the "Silver Search program is a crucial step toward making our state safe for the hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans with Alzheimer's disease."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Bob Kelly named Rend Lake College Foundation Alumnus of the Year

    Bob Kelly named Rend Lake College Foundation Alumnus of the Year

    Saturday, November 18 2017 4:25 AM EST2017-11-18 09:25:24 GMT
    Source: Rend Lake CollegeSource: Rend Lake College

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

  • KY quarterfinal state playoff games

    KY quarterfinal state playoff games

    Friday, November 17 2017 11:01 PM EST2017-11-18 04:01:23 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

  • Route 72 near Millersville, MO open after deadly crash

    Route 72 near Millersville, MO open after deadly crash

    Friday, November 17 2017 10:53 PM EST2017-11-18 03:53:15 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

    •   
Powered by Frankly