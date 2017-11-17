MoDOT to help area families with their Christmas wishes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MoDOT to help area families with their Christmas wishes

Written by Mike Payne, Director
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Department of Transportation employees for three decades have helped grant Christmas wishes to Southeast Missouri families through the Christmas Angels program.

This year’s chili event will take place Thursday, December 7 and orders for chili are due by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5.

An order cost $5 and it includes crackers, chips and a 16-ounce cup of chili.

“The program started with a crockpot of chili and the desire to help at least one child,” said Transportation Project Designer Jeff Wachter. “With the help of area businesses, organizations and generous individuals, the program has grown. Last year, the event raised nearly $7,000 – helping over 100 children,”

MoDOT retirees and current employees volunteer to cook, pack and deliver chili for the event.

Volunteers buy gifts with the money raised for children who would not receive gifts.

The Department of Family Services work with the volunteers to identify needy area children.

If you would like to place an order please go to this website or call 573-472-5294.

Please include your phone number, address, your name and requested delivery time with your order.

Orders in the Sikeston area of six or more can be delivered.

Once again, the deadline is Tuesday, December 5 at 4 p.m. to order.

Individuals and businesses wishing to donate to the Christmas Angels program can send or drop their donations off at the Division 10 Highway Employees’ Credit Union Office at 337 North Main Street in Sikeston, Mo.

Checks should be made out to the Christmas Angels.

Contact Jeff Wachter at 573-472-5294 or 573-450-9045 for further information about the Christmas Angels program.

