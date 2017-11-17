MeToo: Heartland lawmaker shares family story to empower others

The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.
Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.
With the high-speed winds coming into the area this weekend, power companies have made plans in case of power outages.
Driving in the rain can be scary but in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, drivers deal with standing water too. Stan Polivick with the Public Works Department says it's only a problem when there is a heavy downpour.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas is being taken to task on Twitter after a now-deleted tweet was perceived as victim-shaming another U.S. gymnast that's come out against sexual assault.
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.
The woman said she came across an unexpected roadblock, when a large tree branch was blocking the entirety of the street.
