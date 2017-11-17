WANTED: man wanted in Jefferson Co., IL after home invasion - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WANTED: man wanted in Jefferson Co., IL after home invasion

Joseph Welch (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office) Joseph Welch (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
Treva Miller (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office) Treva Miller (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Deputies in Jefferson County, Illinois are looking for a man involved in a home invasion.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a woman walked into the office around 9 a.m. on Nov. 14 to report she'd been held at gunpoint.

It happened on Nason Lane in rural Jefferson County.

Treva Miller, 24, faces charges of home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated unlawful restraint, intimidation, and aggravated battery. She's being held on $300,000 bond.

Investigators are looking for Joseph Welch, 27, on the same charges.

If you see Welch, do not approach him.

You are asked to call your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 618-242-8477 if you have any information about his whereabouts.

