MO fire marshal: Safety first for Thanksgiving, holiday season - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO fire marshal: Safety first for Thanksgiving, holiday season

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

Missouri Fire Marshall Tim Beam has some facts to remember and tips to keep you safe from fire danger this holiday season.

Thanksgiving raises the potential for dangerous residential fires.

Some of the causes for these fires are turkey fryers, indoor cooking, decorations and festive candles.

Thanksgiving is the peak day of the year for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day is the peak for candle fires.

From 2009 to 2014, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 860 home fires per year caused by decorations and 210 fires started by Christmas trees.

About 20 percent of decoration fires start in the kitchen, 1 percent in the living room, family room or den.

Fire Marshall Bean offers these holiday fire safety tips:

  • Someone should remain in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop and remain at home when cooking a turkey so you can check on it frequently.
  • Keep children away from the stove; arrange pans on the stovetop so handles face inward.
  • Be prepared to deal with potential cooking fires. Remember to never put water on a grease fire.
  • If using a turkey fryer, use it outdoors on a flat, level surface that is a safe distance from the house, garage, decks and trees.
  • Don't operate a turkey fryer in snow or rain.
  • Follow the manufacturer's instructions to avoid over filling.
  • Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dried.
  • Turn off the burner before lowering the turkey into the oil. Once submerged, restart the burner.
  • Never leave the fryer unattended.
  • Keep children and pets away from the fryer.
  • Don't overload outlets, power strips or extension cords and never allow cords to dangle off kitchen counters or any other surface.
  • Avoid real candles for decorations and exercise basic safety when using candles. Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle.
  • Never leave a lighted Christmas tree or other decorative lighting display unattended. Turn lights off when leaving or going to bed.
  • Inspect lights for exposed or frayed wires, loose connections, and broken sockets. Do not place electrical cords under a rug.
  • Natural cut trees always involve some fire risk. Choose a fresh tree and keep it watered.
  • Do not put the tree within three feet of a fireplace, space heater, radiator or heat vent.
  • Decorate with children in mind. Keep lights out of reach. Don't put ornaments with small parts or hooks, or that look like food, on lower branches.
  • Don't burn Christmas tree branches, treated wood, or wrapping paper in a home fireplace.

Fire Marshal Bean reminds everyone to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers.

Review home fire escape plans with guests and have at least two ways out of every room in the home.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Bob Kelly named Rend Lake College Foundation Alumnus of the Year

    Bob Kelly named Rend Lake College Foundation Alumnus of the Year

    Saturday, November 18 2017 4:25 AM EST2017-11-18 09:25:24 GMT
    Source: Rend Lake CollegeSource: Rend Lake College

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

  • KY quarterfinal state playoff games

    KY quarterfinal state playoff games

    Friday, November 17 2017 11:01 PM EST2017-11-18 04:01:23 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

  • Route 72 near Millersville, MO open after deadly crash

    Route 72 near Millersville, MO open after deadly crash

    Friday, November 17 2017 10:53 PM EST2017-11-18 03:53:15 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

    •   
Powered by Frankly