2 semi-trucks involved in crash on I-57

A crash involving two semi-trucks slowed traffic on Interstate 57 for a short time Friday morning.

Troopers with the Illinois State Police responded to the crash just south of the Dongola exit around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes.

One of the trucks ended up in a tree-line.

No one got hurt.

