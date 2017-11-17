Police: man accidentally shoots self, wife during church lunch

A couple from Tellico Plains, Tennessee is in the hospital after an accidental shooting at a pre-thanksgiving luncheon.

According to Tellico Plains Police Chief Russ Parks, it happened on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Parks said a group of people were discussing guns in church. That conversation was sparked by the recent church shooting in Texas.

One of the people in the group mentioned he was going to attend an upcoming Weapons in Worship class that is being offered by an area sheriff's department.

Over the course of the conversation, an 81-year-old man said he actually had his weapon on him at the luncheon. The man pulled the weapon out of its holster, took the magazine out and cleared the chamber. After several people looked at the gun, he reloaded it and put it back in the holster and put it away.

According to the chief, someone walked up a short time later and said they hadn't gotten a chance to look at the gun and asked him to pull it back out.

As he was doing so, the man accidentally pulled the trigger and shot himself in the right hand. The bullet then hit his wife in the lower left side, went out the right side of her stomach, and through her right forearm. The bullet then bounced off the wall and rolled right under the 80-year-old woman's wheelchair.

Both husband and wife were taken by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Chief Parks said no charges will be filed.

