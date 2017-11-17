Outreach Center to host first Thanksgiving dinner for public

MS Flowers Outreach Center will host their very first Thanksgiving dinner for the public.

It will be serving the meal between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.

Volunteers will prepare and serve turkey, ham and all the trimmings.

This is the first time the organization will serve a Thanksgiving meal since opening in the Spring of 2017.

The meal will be served at the Outreach Center at 2511 Commercial Street in Cairo.

For more information the public can call the Center at 618-306-2151.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.