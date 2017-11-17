‘Coffee with the Cops’ event Friday in Charleston, MO

The Charleston Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is holding an event where the public can get to know local officers and deputies.

The 'Coffee with the Cops' event is Friday, November 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Charleston Nutrition Center.

Coffee and refreshments will be provided.

All are welcome to attend.

