McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.: Traffic stop led to drug arrest

A man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky.

Kevin Peck, 43, was initially pulled over for simple traffic violations in his 2004 Mitsubishi passenger car.

Upon pulling him over deputies say they noticed he was intoxicated and decided to investigate.

They say they found on his person a baggie of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and other paraphernalia items.

Peck was arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail with multiple charges, including drug and traffic violations.

