First Alert: Saturday storms cause outages and damage.

Saturday's storms have caused power outages in the Heartland due to high winds.

According to Bryan McCormick fierce winds continue Saturday evening behind a fast-moving cold front.

It'll only get colder from here as "feels like" temps will hang in the mid 30s.

Weaker trees and small limbs will be vulnerable and could lead to spotty power outages. It'll also take some extra work to hold the car steady on the road.

There were several reports of trees, power lines down around the Heartland today. Highest wind gusts:

Cape Girardeau, MO 51mph

Marion, KY 51mph

Poplar Bluff, MO 44mph

Murray, KY 50mph

Du Quoin, IL 50mph

Farmington, MO 41mph — Bryan McCormick (@BryanAMcCormick) November 18, 2017

The Saline County Sheriff's Office reports that route 45 between Hilltop and Liberty Road is closed due to a tree being over the roadway.

Officials with the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said E. Ellis Road, west of Rt. 166, is closed until further notice due to a power line across the road.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s in the morning and fall sharply behind a cold front. It will drop into the 40s with the wind chill values dropping into the 20s on Saturday evening.

Sunshine returns with high pressure on an unseasonably cold Sunday. Milder weather returns for the beginning of the workweek.

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday both look cool and dry, but there does look to be a passing system that could bring some rain next Saturday.....and of course, travelers need to keep in mind that this time of year the weather can be very different just a few hundred miles away.

