FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY on Saturday due to high winds, thunderstorms

An Action Day has been issued for Saturday, November 18 due to high winds and storms.

On Friday evening, there will be cloudy skies with temperatures slowly rising overnight. Temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

According to Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade, a strong cold front will bring widespread 40-50 mile per hour wind gusts on Saturday that will likely cause a few power outages.

In addition to the winds, there is a small chance for severe thunderstorms followed by a significant drop in temperature. It will drop into the 40s with the wind chill values dropping into the 20s on Saturday evening.

It will be much cooler and dry on Sunday. That pattern will last until Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday both look cool and dry, but there does look to be a passing system that could bring some rain next Saturday.....and of course, travelers need to keep in mind that this time of year the weather can be very different just a few hundred miles away.

