This week in music: 1985 We Built this City

Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from this week in 1985.

Thirty-two years ago, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Stevie Wonder at number five with Part-Time Lover. It would be Wonder's last number one hit as a solo artist although he did join Dione Warwick, Gladys Knight and Elton John on the chart topping single That's What Friends are For.

The British new wave band Tears for Fears was at number four with Head Over Heels. The video was a big hit on MTV. It has the band and a chimpanzee wearing a Red Sox jersey engaging in shenanigans in a library.

One of the top rated shows on network TV at the time was the cop drama Miami Vice. Jan Hammer took the show's theme music to the top of the charts. It was the last instrumental to hit number one until 2013, when "Harlem Shake" by Bauer reached the summit.

Another song written specifically for Miami Vice was in the number two spot. You Belong to the City was one of the biggest hits Glenn Frey had as a solo artist. This song along with the Miami Vice Theme song helped make the Miami Vice soundtrack the best selling album of 1985 and the most successful TV soundtrack of all time.

And in the top spot was the group Starship with We Built This City. The song features Mickey Thomas and Grace Slick sharing lead vocals. Although the song was a number one hit and was nominated for a Grammy Award, many music critics and magazines like Rolling Stone, GQ and Blender rank it as one of the worst songs of all time.

