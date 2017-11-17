5 things to know Nov. 17

Good morning! It's Friday, November 17, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Grab your hats because we're on a weather roller coaster! Temperatures are at or around freezing this morning. Today's high will actually happen around midnight! Thanks to that system, we are under a threat of severe weather Saturday morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says she expects storms to start around sunrise and continue until the early afternoon. Damaging winds will be the greatest threat with these storms. It will be much cooler and dry on Sunday. That pattern will last until Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday both look cool and dry, but there does look to be a passing system that could bring some rain next Saturday.....and of course, travelers need to keep in mind that this time of year the weather can be very different just a few hundred miles away.

Making Headlines

20 injured in fire at Pennsylvania senior living community: A massive fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania injured at least 20 people and forced dozens more, many of whom were unable to walk, into the cold night air.

Getting calls from your own number? If you get a call like this, don't answer! It's a scam.

Cleanup underway after leak from Keystone Pipeline: A cleanup is underway after about 210,000 gallons of oil leaked on Thursday from the Keystone Pipeline onto the ground in South Dakota. So far, there are no reports of oil making its way into water supplies.

Cape Girardeau Shriners ask for money, toys after fire: The Shriners Club of Cape Girardeau is raising money and are asking for toys to help the St. Louis chapter following a warehouse fire that destroyed all the toys they've collected all year.

