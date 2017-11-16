Former SEMO basketball player signs with Dallas Mavs

Antonius Cleveland has signed with the NBA Dallas Mavericks, according to Southeast Missouri State University.
Thursday night was all about getting to be the first to see "The Blue Jay Experience". It was truly a red carpet event starting with a premiere party at Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The Evansville Purple Aces beat the SEMO men’s basketball 66-50 in Evansville, Indiana. They are playing the Cancun Challenge.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has dropped his appeal with five games remaining on his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.
