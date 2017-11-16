Former SEMO basketball player signs with Atlanta Hawks

Antonius Cleveland has signed with the NBA Atlanta Hawks. He was signed to a 10-day contract.

He had been with the Dallas Mavs. Gosoutheast.com reported in November he was the first player from SEMO to sign to an NBA roster since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976.

A Memphis, Tennesse native, Cleveland signed with Golden State in the preseason after going undrafted in the summer.

He was waived by the Warriors and sent to their G League affiliate after one preseason game.

Prior to signing with the Warriors, Cleveland played with the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League. He averaged 5.8 points on 40.3 percent shooting and 1.6 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game. Cleveland also shot 33 percent from 3-point range.

Cleveland played all four years for SEMO. He averaged 16.6 points on 54.3 percent shooting as a senior. He also shot 38.4 percent from behind the arc, averaged five rebounds, two assists 1.4 steals his final year as a Redhawk.

