Austin Peay defeats SEMO in OVC Volleyball Tournament

The Austin Peay Volleyball team defeated Southeast Missouri State 3-0 in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament Thursday in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The top seeded governors won in straight sets over the 8th seeded Redhawks 25-18, 25-19 AND 25-13.

The loss closes out the season for SEMO.

