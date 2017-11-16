SEMO men’s basketball loses to Evansville - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO men’s basketball loses to Evansville

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: John Broeckling, KFVS) (Source: John Broeckling, KFVS)
EVANSVILLE, IN (KFVS) -

The Evansville Purple Aces beat the SEMO men’s basketball 66-50 in Evansville, Indiana.

They are playing the Cancun Challenge. SEMO is part of the Lion Division.

SEMO gets to travel to Mexico to play their next game against Cal-State Northridge on Nov. 21.

