SEMO men’s basketball loses to Evansville

Antonius Cleveland has signed with the NBA Dallas Mavericks, according to Southeast Missouri State University.

Thursday night was all about getting to be the first to see "The Blue Jay Experience". It was truly a red carpet event starting with a premiere party at Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The Austin Peay Volleyball team defeated Southeast Missouri State 3-0 in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament Thursday in Clarksville, Tennessee. The top seeded governors won in straight sets over the 8th seeded Redhawks 25-18, 25-19 AND 25-13. The loss closes out the season for SEMO. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.