Charleston basketball movie premieres: 'The Bluejay Experience'

Thursday night was all about getting to be the first to see "The Blue Jay Experience".

It was truly a red carpet event starting with a premiere party at Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.



There's been excitement surrounding the premiere.



People were able to take the red carpet, and snap memories at the photo booth.

This film was put together by locals in town showcasing the rich Charleston Bluejays basketball history and its impact on the community.

"As a fan, Charleston alumnus, and entrepreneur, I wanted to start my new life as a business owner with a project that would stay close to my heart! Said LeVar Sinks, Executive Producer/Director. “The Bluejay Experience is a movie that is sure to inspire generations of fans and athletes everywhere; not just Bluejays. This film documents the ups and downs of the Bluejays’ 40 years of winning and their positive impact on the community. Viewers will see and hear how the Charleston basketball tradition changed the whole town!”

Since 1975:

The Charleston High School Bluejays have dominated Missouri Class 3A boys basketball.

The program boasts 11 state titles, one undefeated Hall of Fame season

Two coaches inducted to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Four coaches associated with record-breaking and/or championship-winning teams.

Five players have gone on to play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Charleston Bluejays boys’ basketball team will attempt to win their 8th consecutive District Championship in the upcoming 2018 season.

In the last 10 years, they've only had one losing season and were ranked in the top 10 seven times.

There a plans to show the film again in Sikeston, but an official date has not been set.

