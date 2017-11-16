MDC: Bobcat killed in Missouri before season opened.

Bobcat hunting season in Missouri began on Wednesday, November 15, but one of the animals was killed before the season started, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the agency said two agents heard a gunshot before the beginning of deer firearms season.



While investigating the shot, the agents found a man who had driven down a road, saw a bobcat and illegally shot it, the post stated.



The post did not say where the shooting occurred but did say agents were assisted by the Worth County Sheriff's Department.



The Missouri Department of Conservation says charges are pending in the case and is asking people to help stop poaching by reporting suspicious activity regarding wildlife to Operation Game Thief by calling 1-800-392-1111.



You can click here to learn more about Missouri's bobcat season.

