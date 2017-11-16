It's National Fast Food Day!

If you love all things fast food, today is your lucky day.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, today is National Fast Food Day.

The website said fast food was popularized in the United States in the 1950s. Merriam-Webster first recognized the term in 1951.

It's no surprise to learn that the United States has the largest fast food industry in the world.

Standard fast food items include hamburgers, chicken nuggets, french fries, tacos, pizza, coffee and ice cream.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.