First female commander of American Legion visits Heartland

The first woman to ever hold the position of National Commander of the American Legion spent some time in the Heartland visiting with local veterans.

Denise Rohan has served the American Legion since 1984.

This past August, Rohan was elected as the national commander of the 2 million-member American Legion, which, was founded in 1919.

Rohan's been traveling all over the country, but on Thursday, November 16, she spent time with veterans at the Missouri Veteran's home in Cape Girardeau and toured the facility.

"When I was child, I hated history and I got through on extra credit work," Rohan said. "Now that I'm having the opportunity to meet veterans, especially veterans who are in nursing homes, who still remember their service and they're sharing their stories, it's amazing."

She hopes sharing her experience will inspire the younger generation to appreciate the country's heritage.

"Those people who are listening, who are maybe still students, pay attention to history," Rohan said. "If you have a chance to talk to a veteran, if your grandma or grandpa, great grandma or grandpa, or mom and dad are veterans find out what their story is."

Rohan's next stop will be Perryville, Missouri before leaving for Michigan on Sunday.

Click here for more information about the American Legion.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.