Normal operations resume at Fort Leonard Wood after incident

Fort Leonard Wood's North Gate (Sverdrup Gate) is back open in both directions after an incident on Thursday.

Employees, visitors, and residents were asked to enter the Army Post through the West Gate on Thursday evening, Nov. 17.

The Fort Leonard Wood Directorate of Emergency Services confirmed the closure was to ensure public safety following a false positive by a military police K9.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.