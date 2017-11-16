RECALL: Archery crossbows due to injury hazard

Precision Shooting has recalled three models of their archery crossbows due to an injury hazard.

The company has received six reports of the crossbow firing unexpectedly.

These models are being recalled:

Fang XT with model numbers 01295CY and 01295S2

Fang LT with model numbers 01303CY, 01303MG and 01303S2

Thrive with model number 01312CY

The model numbers can be found on the product hang tag and on the box.

The crossbows are sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Kinsey's Archery and other archery and hunting sporting goods stores nationwide.

For more information, visit here.

