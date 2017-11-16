MO Dept. of Public Safety independently investigates St. Louis Veterans Home

An independent investigation is underway into allegations of poor medical care at the St. Louis Veterans Home.

According to Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Drew Juden, the department contracted with Harmony Healthcare International after a thorough search.

HHI is a healthcare consulting firm whose services include nursing home audits, compliance reviews and monitoring to ensure quality patient care.

"We take this matter extremely seriously because the health, safety and well-being of veterans in the state's care are absolutely essential," Juden said in a press release. "We are committed to ensuring the investigation is independent, thorough and completed expeditiously because that's what Missouri veterans and their families deserve. When Gov. Greitens directed me to initiate this investigation he told me or mission is to make Missouri the best state in America for all veterans, every single day. We intend to make sure that directive is carried out."

In October, a spokesman for the Veterans' Commission said allegations inadequate care due to understaffing and overworked employees were being investigated and addressed over the summer. Improvements were made, the spokesman said, including training and more transparency with families.

HHI arrived at the St. Louis County Veterans home on Thursday, November 16.

Director Juden said a complete report is expected by the end of the year.

