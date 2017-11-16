Saline Co, IL man sentenced for sex abuse crimes

A Saline County, Illinois man was sentenced to prison for sex crimes involving a child, according to the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kevin A. Johnson, age 42, of Raleigh, Illinois was sentenced in Saline County Court to 34 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Johnson was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse at a bench trial held on October 2. Johnson must serve 85-percent of the sentence imposed on each of the three will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

On Feb. 8, 2016, the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against

Johnson after incidents involving a minor child.

The Illinois State Police investigated the allegations. Based on the investigation and interview with the child, Johnson was charged with five separate incidents

between Oct. 1, 2015, and January 18, 2016.

He appeared before Judge Walden Morris. Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Olson handled the prosecution.

