Poplar Bluff police looking for man after leaving crash

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Poplar Bluff PD) (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Investigators with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said they are looking to identify a man that left the scene of a crash.

According to police, the man was driving a vehicle shown in the pictures during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Elless at (573) 785-5776 or by Email: jelless@pbpolice.org.

