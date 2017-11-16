PROGRAM ALERT: Heartland News at 5:00 on the Heartland's CW

PROGRAM ALERT: Due to CBS coverage of the NFL football doubleheader on KFVS12, Heartland News at 5:00 will air on the Heartland's CW on the following days -
Sunday, November 19
Sunday, November 26
Sunday, December 17
The Heartland's CW can be found over the air on Channel 12.2. For cable channel information, please visit The Heartland's CW .
