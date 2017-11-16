Missouri's McCaskill calls for investigation of Franken

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill says she's "shocked and concerned" about allegations against fellow Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota and is calling for an ethics investigation.

McCaskill's Thursday statement came after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour and of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept. Franken has apologized.

McCaskill says "the behavior described is completely unacceptable." She says comedy is not an excuse for that kind of conduct.

A Republican candidate for McCaskill's seat says her response doesn't go far enough. Attorney General Josh Hawley tweeted that McCaskill should join him in asking for Franken to resign and return the $30,000 his leadership PAC, Midwest Values, has donated to her campaign.

