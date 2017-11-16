Missouri's McCaskill calls for investigation of Franken

Thanksgiving is a time to get together with friends and family to celebrate and reflect on all the things we're thankful for.
Thanksgiving is a time to get together with friends and family to celebrate and reflect on all the things we're thankful for.
The Shriners Club of Cape Girardeau is raising money and are asking for toys to help the St. Louis chapter following a warehouse fire that destroyed all the toys they've collected all year.
The Shriners Club of Cape Girardeau is raising money and are asking for toys to help the St. Louis chapter following a warehouse fire that destroyed all the toys they've collected all year.
Deputies in Jefferson County, Illinois are looking for a man involved in a home invasion.
Deputies in Jefferson County, Illinois are looking for a man involved in a home invasion.
The two men who escaped from the Pemiscot County Jail are back behind bars in Missouri.
The two men who escaped from the Pemiscot County Jail are back behind bars in Missouri.
A crash involving two semi-trucks slowed traffic on Interstate 57 for a short time Friday morning.
A crash involving two semi-trucks slowed traffic on Interstate 57 for a short time Friday morning.