State’s attorney: Carbondale officer involved shooting justified

The Jackson County State’s Attorney said a Carbondale Illinois, police officer’s response to a shooting incident on October 21 was fully justified under the circumstances.

State’s Attorney Michael Carr said the criminal case involving the original shots fired remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

The officer reportedly heard what was believed to be gunshots near Curb Side Grill that also serves as an entertainment venue.

The officer saw a man firing a gun in the direction of a large crowd of people, according to the department.

In response to the active shooter, and to protect the public from possible injury, the officer fired and wounded Jeremy Spivey.

A letter from State's Attorney Carr to Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs:

