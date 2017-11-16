Cape Girardeau Shriners ask for money, toys after warehouse fire in St. Louis

A South City warehouse that caught on fire Wednesday housed thousands of books belonging to a local publisher.

A South City warehouse that caught on fire Wednesday housed thousands of books belonging to a local publisher.

The Shriners Club of Cape Girardeau is raising money and are asking for toys to help the St. Louis chapter following a warehouse fire that destroyed all the toys they've collected all year.

The St. Louis chapter delivers Christmas toys to 1,500 child patients of the St. Louis Shriners Hospital.

The St. Louis group had collected toys all year and planned to hand them out to the children in early December. However, all of the toys were destroyed in the massive warehouse fire on Nov. 15.

Now, the Shriners in Cape Girardeau and elsewhere are trying to make sure Shriner's patients still have a Merry Christmas.

You can donate either cash via GoFund me or drop off new and unused toys at any of these following locations:

The Bank of Missouri in Cape Girardeau and Perryville, Missouri

Sterling Bank Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Hutson Furniture in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

KFVS12 lobby in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

