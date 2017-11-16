KY gov files with states in wanting prayer before public meetings

Kentucky's Gov. Matt Bevin is joining with 21 other states in filing a brief in support of North Carolina’s case of asking the Supreme Court to uphold well-established precedents protecting the freedom of prayer before public meetings.

The Bevin Administration along with the states of West Virginia, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

“Intervention is critical to resolve the disagreement in the lower courts and to preserve the ability of state and local legislative bodies to accommodate the spiritual needs of lawmakers,” states the brief. “This Court should grant review to provide certainty for the thousands of state and local governments that have long allowed lawmaker-led prayer in their proceedings—and thereby continue a tradition that has become part of the fabric of our society.”

In recent months, lower courts have issued conflicting rulings.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit covering Kentucky and a panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit both ruled in favor of religious liberty. However, the full 4th Circuit later reversed its panel’s earlier decision.

