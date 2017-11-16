Price of Thanksgiving meal is down in 2017

It will cost less to feed your family and friends for Thanksgiving this year, according to one survey.



According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a feast for 10 people will average $49.12. That is down 75-cents from 2016.



This is the lowest level for the cost of the holiday meal in five years.



The big reason why? Turkey prices in 2017 are down.



The cost of milk, rolls, sweet potatoes and turkey are all down from last year’s prices.

