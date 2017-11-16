Two men arrested in Sonic drive-in armed robbery in Sikeston, MO

Police have arrested both men involved in the Nov. 12 armed robbery of a Sonic drive-in.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, De’Drevion “Dre” Savage turned himself into Scott County officers on Wednesday, November 22.

Jamal Brooks was arrested on Tuesday, November 21, in Kennett, Missouri, on Scott County felony warrants for robbery and assault in the 1st degree.

Brooks was transported to the Dunklin County Jail.

DPS said both Savage also has arrest warrants through Scott County Circuit Court for assault and robbery.

Officers met with an employee at the Sonic Drive-In at 216 N. Main on Sunday. They saw she had a cut on the back of her head and face and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim told officers she had closed the store shortly after 11:20 p.m. and left it towards the back of the business where her vehicle was parked.

The employee said she walked past a corner of the building and two men wearing all black clothing walked from the outside freezer towards her.

One of the men hit her in the face, and as she fell to the ground they hit the back of her head on the ground, according to DPS. She told officers the two suspects ran off with a deposit bag with some money.

Detectives then were called to the scene and investigated the incident.

