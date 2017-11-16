DPS: 2 men wanted after Sonic Drive-In robbery in Sikeston, MO

Police are looking for two suspects following a robbery and assault at Sonic Drive-In in Sikeston on Nov. 12.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Jamal Oscar Brooks, 20, of Sikeston and De’Drevion “Dre” Eugene Savage, 18, of Sikeston are believed to be in a Silver or Grey 2009 Hyundai with Missouri License WC7-C1V.

Officers met with an employee at the Sonic Drive-In at 216 N. Main on Sunday. They saw she had a cut on the back of her head and face and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim told officers she had closed the store shortly after 11:20 p.m. and left it towards the back of the business where her vehicle was parked.

The employee said she walked past a corner of the building and two men wearing all black clothing walked from the outside freezer towards her.

One of the men hit her in the face, and as she fell to the ground they hit the back of her head on the ground, according to DPS. She told officers the two suspects ran off with a deposit bag with some money.

Detectives then were called to the scene and investigated the incident.

DPS said both Savage and Brooks have arrest warrants through Scott County Circuit Court for assault and robbery with a bond of $50,000.

Sikeston DPS asks anyone with information to contact Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-4711 or their local police or sheriff's department.

