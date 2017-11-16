Top tech gifts for 2017

Do you have a tech lover in your house?

CNET has put together a list of the best tech gifts for 2017.

Here are a few of the highlights from CNET Editor-in-chief Lindsey Turrentine.

Nintendo Switch: The Switch was already pretty great--it works on the go and with your TV--but must-have titles like Super Mario Odyssey and Zelda: Breath of the Wild make it a better deal than ever. You can get it for $380 with the best game of the year.

AirPods: Last year, Apple Airpods were hard to come by. This year you can find them more easily and they're the perfect upgrade for the iPhone owner in your family. Say what you will about the look of Apple's AirPods, but they're extremely portable and among the top totally wireless earphones. Compared to the competition, they're also relatively well priced at $190.

Bose QuietComfort 35: The best overall wireless noise-canceling headphone adds integrated Google Assistant for 2017. They're expensive at $350, but they sound fantastic and will make the traveler in your life very, very happy.

Sonos One: If you want Amazon Alexa voice control with the best sound quality to date, the Sonos One is the way to go. It's already great but future software updates will add better Spotify integration, support for Google Assistant and, in 2018, AirPlay 2. $200

Fitbit Alta HR: Fitbit's best basic all-around fitness tracker does heart rate and tracks everything automatically. Good battery life and a compact design make it the best Fitbit this year. $150

If those gifts are out of your price range, don't worry. There are plenty of gifts for under $50 that will still make the people on your gift list smile.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet

Roku Streaming Stick

Google Chromecast

SanDisk Clip Jam

You can check out CNET's top tech gifts under $50 here.

CLICK HERE for CNET's complete Holiday Gift Guide.

