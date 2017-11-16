WANTED: Wayne Co., IL man wanted for possession of stolen firearms

Investigators in Wayne County, Illinois are looking for a man on a felony charge of possession of stolen firearms.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Jeffrey Alldredge, 23, also has misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and criminal damage filed against him.

A judge set bond at $10,750 cash only.

A reward is being offered for the arrest of Alldredge.

If you have information, you can call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 618-842-6631, Fairfield City Police Department at 618-842-2151, or Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 618-842-9777.

