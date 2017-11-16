MSHP: Suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. hit-and-run

Authorities have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Cape Girardeau County.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers got a tip regarding a vehicle they were searching for.

It was found in North Stoddard County. They have arrested 21-year-old Brent A. Wondel.

Wondel has been charged with a felony of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle fatality.

He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Route AB just west of County Road 219 Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 9:56 p.m.

Troopers said a scooter driven by 31-year-old Bryan Kinder of Marble Hill was struck from behind.

The scooter went off the road and Kinder and his passenger, Vickie Williams, 33, of Scott City, were thrown from it.

Both Kinder and Williams were taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

According to the highway patrol, Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kinder reportedly has minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol asked for the public's help in locating a 2005-2007 white Chevrolet truck. The truck had damage to the front right portion of the grille and possibly to the hood.

