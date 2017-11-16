MSHP asking for help in finding vehicle involved in Cape Girarde - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MSHP asking for help in finding vehicle involved in Cape Girardeau Co. hit-and-run

Kinder's moped suffered major damage. (Source: Sgt. Parrott) Kinder's moped suffered major damage. (Source: Sgt. Parrott)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Cape Girardeau County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Route AB just west of County Road 219 Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 9:56 p.m.

Troopers said a scooter driven by 31-year-old Bryan Kinder of Marble Hill was struck from behind.

The scooter went off the road and Kinder and his passenger, Vickie Williams, 33, of Scott City, were thrown from it.

Both Kinder and Williams were taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

According to the highway patrol, Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kinder reportedly has minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating a 2005-2007 white Chevrolet truck. The truck will have damage to the front right portion of the grille and possibly to the hood.

If you have information about this crash or truck, please contact Corporal Adam Miller with the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-840-9500.

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Highway Patrol, they are looking for forensic evidence from the scooter.

If someone hears about a coworker, friend or family member hitting a deer on Route AB near County Road 219, they also need to contact authorities.

