Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in Cape Girardeau County

Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Cape Girardeau County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Route AB just west of County Road 219 Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 9:56 p.m.

Troopers said a scooter driven by 31-year-old Bryan Kinder of Marble Hill was struck from behind.

The scooter went off the road and Kinder and his passenger, Vickie Williams, 33, of Scott City, were thrown from it.

Both Kinder and Williams were taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

According to the highway patrol, Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kinder reportedly has minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is currently trying to figure out who hit the pair, then left the scene.

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Highway Patrol, they are looking for forensic evidence from the scooter.

He said they currently do not have a description of the suspect vehicle. If someone knows something or if someone thinks they hit a deer they need to contact authorities. If someone hears about a coworker, friend or family member hitting a deer on Route AB near County Road 219, they also need to contact authorities.

