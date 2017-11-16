This week in country music: 1963 Buck Owens

How about a stroll down our musical memory lane.

This morning we check out the country music scene from 54 years ago.

This week in 1963, the Billboard Country chart had Ray Price at number five with a song that would go on to become a country standard. Make the World Go Away was one of the first singles by Price to feature and orchestra and female back up singers. The song has been recorded by lots of acts over the years. Eddy Arnold had a huge hit with his remake in 1965. There are also versions by Elvis Presley, Jim Reeves, Donnie and Marie Osmond, Martina McBride and many others.

At number four was David Dudley with Cowboy Boots. It was a follow up to his number two smash Six Days on the Road from earlier in the year.



Bill Anderson was at number three with 8 X 10. It was the third of five straight top ten singles by Anderson.

Ernest Ashworth held down the number two position with Talk Back Trembling Lips. The song was Ashworth's biggest chart hit and his only number one single. It certainly got a lot of airplay, spending 35 weeks on the country chart.

And in the top spot was a song that let everyone know the Bakersfield Sound was here to stay. Love's Gonna Live Here by Buck Owens spent an amazing 16 weeks at number one. After it's lengthy run at the top of the chart, no other song would spend more than 10 weeks at number one for 49 years. In January of 2013, Taylor Swift's We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together wrapped up a ten week stay at number one. In July of that same year Florida Georgia Line's Cruise final broke the Buck Owens record when Cruise topped the chart for 17 weeks. It was also the second of 14 consecutive number one singles by Owens from 1963 to 1967.

