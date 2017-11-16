First Alert: Mostly sunny but cool

Today is looking mostly sunny but cool day across the Heartland.

Temps Thursday evening will rapidly after sunset.

Low temps will reach just after midnight, in the lower to middle 30s.

Grant Dade says Friday will be mostly cloudy and chilly for the day. A warm front will move through the late afternoon and evening hours.

High temps of near 60 are expected after sunset.

A strong cold front may move our way this weekend.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.