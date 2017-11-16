5 things to know Nov. 16

Good morning! It's Thursday, November 16, 2017.

Widespread dense fog will likely impact your drive to work Thursday morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says once the fog clears, the entire viewing area will see sunshine. Temperatures will get into the 50s. Thunderstorms are still in the forecast for Saturday morning. The chance of storms lasts into the afternoon. We are under a low risk of severe weather and some areas could see strong storms. Saturday also looks to be a very windy day. The high temperature on Saturday will be early in the morning and will continue to drop throughout the day. Drier weather moves in on Sunday and will last until at least Thanksgiving.

Fire crews battle fire in Morley, MO: Firefighters were called to the scene in the early morning hours of Nov. 16. Marc Thomas is on the scene and will bring live reports on The Breakfast Show.

Search for missing woman last seen in Paducah, KY: Lori Peavy, 41 was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 3 p.m. in the Paducah, Kentucky area. Police said she was seen with 42-year-old Billy Jo Williams who is considered dangerous.

Manhunt underway for shooter: Police in Baltimore launched a massive ground and air search for a suspect they say shot an 18-year veteran of the force in the head, gravely wounding him.?

Toys meant for Shriners Hospital patients destroyed in St. Louis fire: Hundreds of toys that were meant for patients at Shriners Hospital for Children were lost in a warehouse fire in south St. Louis Wednesday.

