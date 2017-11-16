Fire in Morley, MO no longer considered suspicious

A spokesperson for the Scott County Rural Fire Department said an early morning fire in Morley, Missouri is no longer believed to be suspicious.

The State Fire Marshal was called to the scene of the early morning fire.

Firefighters responded near the intersection of Kennett and Cora Streets around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Investigators on scene said two homes were destroyed in the blaze.

The flames could be seen from several miles away.

No one was home when the fire started. It's not clear what sparked it. Investigators on scene initially said they considered it to be suspicious, but later confirmed that it's not believed any foul play is involved.

A man who lived in one of the homes said he lost some pets in the fire.

Crews from Oran, Scott County Rural, NBC, and the Morley Volunteer Fire District worked together to battle the fire.

