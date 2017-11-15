KSP: Missing woman found, suspect in custody

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police have located a woman who was reported missing.

Lori Peavy, 41 was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 3 p.m. in the Paducah, Kentucky area.

She was found at a motel in Fulton, Kentucky with 42-year-old Billy Jo Williams, a man that police considered to be dangerous. They were located around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Williams had multiple active warrants for his arrest including a felony indictment in Kentucky for second degree assault and tampering with a witness.

Peavy was not hurt.

